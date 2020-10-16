Diddy Launches New Political Party With a Mission To Get Trump Out Of Office: “HE HAS TO GO.”

For years, you were either a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent– but Diddy is changing that.

The music mogul has created his own party, the Our Black Party. He’s creating the Black political party with a mission that focuses on advancing “a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people” ahead of the looming 2020 presidential election. But Diddy made it clear that the new political allegiance doesn’t have its own representative in the upcoming election. Rather anyone –Republican or Democrat– can join in.

“I’m launching one of the boldest things I’ve ever launched. I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists,” he tweeted. “It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…”

But he’s also made in clear that the party’s got Joe Biden’s back, so the biggest feat as of now is to make sure Donald Trump is a one-term president.

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US,” he said on Twitter. “The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

Our Black Party is a political organization that was established to center the needs of Black people and Black communities in the political process. — Our Black Party (@OurBlackParty) October 16, 2020

With the announcement also came a website for people to learn about what it means to be part of the party.

“We envision an America where Black people are liberated and participate freely in the political, economic, and social systems that work together for our benefits,” reads the mission statement. “We will power the Black political agenda by developing a coalition of people and organizations committed to building Black political power and fiercely advocating for radical change that dramatically improves the quality of life for Black people in America.”

Once Joe Biden is in office, Diddy has some actionable items that he wants for all Black people, which includes defunding the police, guaranteed income for all, decriminalizing poverty, support Black businesses, legalize marijuana, make quality education more affordable, and make steps towards making intergenerational wealth the norm.

To learn more about the new political affiliation, go here and remember to cast your vote on November 3.