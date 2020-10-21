Vistaprint Features Styles From Just Don, Keith Haring & More In Latest Mask Collection

As masks continue to become a facet of everyday life, another brand is making some PPE swag.

Printing giant Vistaprint has announced its second collection of facemasks featuring art from some of the biggest designers and creatives to ensure you that wearing a mask is necessary and can still be cool. One of the brand’s Vistaprint hooked up with is Angelo Baque’s streetwear brand Awake NY who used one of Malcolm X‘s most famous quotes, “if you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything,” on black, green, and orange masks.

Elsewhere in the collection is Just Don, which features the brand’s logo atop a piano and music notes, and another that includes a basketball hoop on fire, and Keith Haring‘s shows off his pop art figures in a few clean black options and some colorful ones as well as. Other participants in the second coming of the “Artist” collection include Face Oka, Sophia Chang, and Lisa Perry.

“We at Vistaprint are incredibly excited to partner with these amazing artists on this latest collection of masks. Masks have taken on a political tone when they are really a means of expressing support for your community. Your family. Your friends,” Vistaprint’s CMO Ricky Engelberg says. “We are in this together. These amazing artist designs give people a chance to express themselves on their masks the same way they express themselves in their clothes and shoes every day.”

Adult masks retail for $24, while the kids’ sizes go for $16. Vistaprint’s “Artist” collection Series 2 is now available here, and if you’re not feeling any of the options, feel free to design your own here.

Get a better look at all the masks available in the second drop in the gallery below.