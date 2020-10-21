HomeStyle

The Banksy-Designed Stab-Proof Vest That Stormzy Rocked At Glastonbury Nominated For Major Design Award

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Three

The ever-elusive Banksy is once again in line to be honored for his work.

Last year at the famed Glastonbury Festival, British rapper Stormzy rocked a stab-proof vest during his headlining show. There was even the UK’s Union Jack flag spraypainted on the front of it as he jumped across the stage performing his hits. What many didn’t know is that the vest was designed by Stormzy’s countrymen and famous artist Banksy.

The Croydon rapper made history by becoming the first-ever Black British solo act to headline the festival in 2019, and now the vest has been nominated for Beazley’s Design Of The Year.

There are 74 works nominated as they all must fall in one of the six following categories: fashion, architecture, digital, transport, product, and graphic design.

As the coronavirus and racial injustice plagues everyone outside of the states as well, many of the nominations speak to both of those issues–whether trying to fix them or shed more light on them.

1/3 The #BeazleyDesignsoftheYear exhibition is now open at the Design Museum. Explore 74 ground-breaking projects from the past year tacking subjects such as inequality and racism, water and food security and mainstream veganism. — Nominees include 14 year-old #Jalaiah Harmon, creator of TikTok dance sensation #Renegade, a set of plasters suitable for a range of skin tones by #Nuditone, digital AI influencer, #LilMiquela and the set design for award-winning film #Parasite. Health and sanitation are also major themes in this year's awards, as seen in the Water Box Mobile Filtration System by #JadenSmith, the Leishenshan Hospital constructed in Wuhan by 10,000 workers in 10 days, the world's first reusable cotton swab and a self-sanitising door handle. — Image : One design featured in the exhibition is @banksy's customised stab-proof vest, a symbol of traditional British identity, reflecting the realities of modern urban life. Musician #Stormzy wore the vest whilst headlining as the first Black British artist on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, which went on to become a defining cultural moment. The commanding yet vulnerable performance raised multiple questions and statements, both overt and implied. Stormzy successfully conveyed how the Union Jack can seemingly be both a patriotic symbol and target.

“Experience the best moments in design from January 2019 to the moment global attention shifted in late January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold,” the organization says to expect. “Discover futuristic technology for health and sanitization, explore projects tackling inequality and racism and dive into questions around water and food security including mainstream veganism.”

Stormzy’s Banksy-designed vest was created to address structural racism. It was fashionable, but Stormzy conveyed two starkly different messages– that the flag can be a symbol of being proud of your country. Still, it being painted on a stabproof vest is proof that it also literally makes him a target.

Other notable nominees include Telfar Clemens‘ bag that grew to popularity over the summer as the affordable bags continue to sell out, a 3D rendering of COVID-19, the Impossible burger, and the de-aging technology used in The Irishmen.

The exhibition opens at London’s Design Museum on October 21  until March 28, 2021, with the winner set to be announced on November 26, 2021.

Check out all of the nominees here.

