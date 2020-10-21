The Banksy-Designed Stab-Proof Vest That Stormzy Rocked At Glastonbury Nominated For Major Design Award

The ever-elusive Banksy is once again in line to be honored for his work.

Last year at the famed Glastonbury Festival, British rapper Stormzy rocked a stab-proof vest during his headlining show. There was even the UK’s Union Jack flag spraypainted on the front of it as he jumped across the stage performing his hits. What many didn’t know is that the vest was designed by Stormzy’s countrymen and famous artist Banksy.

The Croydon rapper made history by becoming the first-ever Black British solo act to headline the festival in 2019, and now the vest has been nominated for Beazley’s Design Of The Year.

There are 74 works nominated as they all must fall in one of the six following categories: fashion, architecture, digital, transport, product, and graphic design.

As the coronavirus and racial injustice plagues everyone outside of the states as well, many of the nominations speak to both of those issues–whether trying to fix them or shed more light on them.

“Experience the best moments in design from January 2019 to the moment global attention shifted in late January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold,” the organization says to expect. “Discover futuristic technology for health and sanitization, explore projects tackling inequality and racism and dive into questions around water and food security including mainstream veganism.”

Stormzy’s Banksy-designed vest was created to address structural racism. It was fashionable, but Stormzy conveyed two starkly different messages– that the flag can be a symbol of being proud of your country. Still, it being painted on a stabproof vest is proof that it also literally makes him a target.

Other notable nominees include Telfar Clemens‘ bag that grew to popularity over the summer as the affordable bags continue to sell out, a 3D rendering of COVID-19, the Impossible burger, and the de-aging technology used in The Irishmen.

The exhibition opens at London’s Design Museum on October 21 until March 28, 2021, with the winner set to be announced on November 26, 2021.

Check out all of the nominees here.