Michael Jordan Opens Up A Second Medical Clinic In North Carolina

Michael Jordan may have steered clear of anything non-basketball related at the height of his career, but he’s a changed man.

Jordan is putting his millions to good use and has recently opened up his second medical clinic in Charlotte, North Carlina. Back in 2017, the Hall of Famer pledged $7 million to Novant Health to help provide health care to those in the Charlotte area who needed it most and couldn’t afford it, and the new opening is proof that he’s keeping his word.

“To see how this has evolved over the last year is too gratifying,” Jordan said in a video about the clinic which is opening this week. “It makes me want to continue doing more so that we can keep answering the bell when the bell is ringing.”

In our opinion, there is no better team. Thank you, Michael, for your partnership in bringing care to those who need it. Find out more about our Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics here: https://t.co/97jXa3p8Hu pic.twitter.com/Ma4pAT9FmL — Novant Health (@NovantHealth) October 19, 2020

Named the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, it’s located in Charlotte’s North End. The sprawling 6,800-square-foot facility houses 12 rooms for patient exams, an X-ray room, and even space for physical therapy sessions.

The first clinic opened about a year ago, and Jordan got emotional about what it meant to him. And now, with a second opening its doors, it’s proven how important providing healthcare to the less fortunate is– especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of the first clinic has been measurable and if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is the importance of having accessible, safe and quality care in communities that need it most. Michael Jordan’s commitment to improving the health of our communities, and society, is deep-rooted,” Carl Armato, CEO and president of Novant Health, said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit, the first clinic became a testing center and was responsible for providing more than 13,000 tests.