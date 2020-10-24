Diamond’s Back: LisaRaye Announces She’s Joined OnlyFans

As celebrities continue to search for new ways to keep their fans engaged, OnlyFans has become more popular.

The latest celebrity to join the subscription-based platform is none other than LisaRaye. The actress recently took to Instagram –wearing all white, of course– to talk about her decision to make an account, which was partially because of all the negativity she experiences on Instagram.

“When I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers or folks that just have negative opinions, it makes me exhausted,” she explains in the video. “If I could have a place that only my people come to, only my fans, only my likes, only my members, only my people that mess with me— you know what? I could do an OnlyFans page.”

She also teased that she’ll be showing “everything.” After deciding that she’s up for it, she ends the video by saying that the link to her OnlyFans is in her bio.

She hasn’t posted any content yet, but her pricing was revealed to be $20 per month subscription, $54 for three months, or $102 for six months. If you’re interested in subscribing, you can do so here.

As she once said in Player’s Club, “Make the money, don’t let the money make you.”