Drake Drops “Certified Lover Boy” Merch Ahead Of Album’s January 2021 Release

On Sunday night, Drake dropped a trailer for his upcoming studio album Certified Lover Boy.

In the minute-long clip, he included memorable imagery from So Far Gone, the mixtape that catapulted him to the mainstream, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes. And to keep the momentum going as fans go crazy about the possible vibes of the new LP, Drizzy dropped some merch that he teased on Instagram a few months back.

Drake – Certified Lover Boy Nike merch finally added to cart for me -> https://t.co/XhuHIaUjsm pic.twitter.com/FedrhZ80Oy — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) October 26, 2020

Though it’s all Nike branded, Drake dropped a total of 9 pieces on his new site DrakeRelated.com. It includes black and white pairs of socks with ankle designs that had hearts with Swooshes in them with the word AIR directly below it. There’s also a grey hoodie with yellow writing that reads “CLB” and has a wilting rose for $75, and a near-matching white tee for $35. Lastly is a tee with cupid wearing a ski mask and another that features two twins with the poem that reads, “Put my feelings on ice

/Always been a gem/Certified lover boy, somehow still heartless/ Heart is only gettin’ colder” under it.

I hope Drake’s CLB merch is affordable cus I want this 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/tz2hJVA6G9 — 𝕵𝖔𝖎𝖓𝖙 (@trillageee) October 26, 2020

And if you were feeling the pink jacket he rocked in the Laugh Now Cry Later video, that can also be yours asl well. But the stand out from the collection is the white Nike cap with a black swoosh that’s got a lipstick print towards the edge of the brim, which is peak drake.

Again, all of the pieces are available here, and although some are sold out, there have already been restocks.