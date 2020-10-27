The Drip Is Forever: Cam Newton Says His Stylish Outfits Aren’t Changing Despite Critique

The only thing flashier than Cam Newton’s style of play is how he dresses.

Years ago no one seemed to pay much mind because the oversized quarterback was putting up numbers for the Carolina Panthers and even went on a 15 game win streak in 2015. However, beyond that MVP streak, Cam’s size put him at risk for getting more hits and the referees not holding anything accountable. Fast forward five years, and Newton’s now on the New England Patriots trying to dominate on a new team.

The only problem is the Pats are 2-4 on the season, and Newton’s flashy dressing is oddly starting to get on people’s nerves– and that includes former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia. On his sartorial choices, Garcia believes that the way he’s been playing this season, he doesn’t understand why he’d we’d want to bring more attention to himself.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what? Three more interceptions?” Garcia said after New England’s blowout 33-6 loss to the 49ers. “You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers, ‘Put me in your jock-sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.”

Newton’s never one to back down from criticism, and because Garcia is a former quarterback himself, he actually agreed with his statements.

“You know what’s crazy? I agree with him,” Newton said Monday on WEEI. “And the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that. And until that happens, so be it. But that’s another opinionated theory, and it’s fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine.

However, Newton always stuck to his guns and has no plans on changing how he dresses after saying it’s a nod to where he’s from.

“But I’m not changing the way I dress. I’m sorry… I don’t know Jeff, but I would say this: I do certain things because of the culture I’m from,” he continued. “And where I’m from — I don’t know where Jeff is from, and I don’t want to harp on it too long — but let’s just say he’s right.”

At the end of the day, Cam’s play has nothing to do with his play on the field, and he should have the creative freedom to rock whatever fits he wants– even when those hats lead to some hilarious jokes on Twitter.