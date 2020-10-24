Michael Jordan Says In Rare Candid Interview That Twitter Would Have Ruined His Career

It’s not often you get a candid Michael Jordan interview.

There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is one of the greatest athletes of all time, let alone the best to ever grace the NBA hardwood. But, Jordan does believe that his historical professional career wouldn’t be what it is today if he was hooping during the social media era.

Speaking with the Cigar Aficionado, Jordan gave one of the most candid interviews we have ever seen from him. During the nearly hour-long sitdown, Jordan kept it real about the times we live in, while enjoying the finest of cigars. Using Tiger Woods as an example, Jordan made his case as to why he wouldn’t have been the great player he was in the 90s if social media was around.

“Tiger [Woods] played at his peak somewhere toward the end of my career. Then, what changed from that time-frame to now is social media – Twitter and all those types of things. And that has invaded the personalities and personal time of individuals.”

“It’s to the point where some people have been able to utilize it to their financial gain and things of that nature. But for someone like myself – and this is what Tiger deals with – I don’t know if I could’ve survived in this Twitter [era], where you don’t have the privacy that you’d want and what seems to be very innocent can always be misinterpreted.”

Now in Woods’ case, he got caught in a messy situation by cheating on his then-wife with multiple women. Not many would call that “innocent.” But, we understand MJ’s point being that he too had eyebrow-raising situations that were detailed even more in the amazing sports-doc, The Last Dance during his career that more than likely would have trended on Twitter.

The interview also touched on other interesting topics like Jordan’s desire to bring a championship to Charlotte, why he bought the team, his love for NASCAR, LeBron James, and much more. It’s an absolute must-watch if you’re into all things Michael Jordan and like to hear from the often reclusive Hall-of-Famer.

You can peep the entire sit-down below.

Photo: Charlotte Observer / Getty