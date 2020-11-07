LeBron James’ Biggest Fan Shannon Sharpe Believes The Lakers Star Deserves Credit For Helping Joe Biden Win

Shannon Sharpe is making sure LeBron James gets his just due.

It’s no secret that Sharpe is LeBron James’ biggest fan. He lets the world know that while shutting down professional Bron hater, his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. TMZ Sports caught up with the NFL Hall-of-Famer and asked him if he felt that James’ efforts affected the outcome of the election?

Of course, Sharpe believes that is indeed the case, and when Joe Biden is finally in the White House, Bron is one of the people the likely next president should have a conversation with first.

Per TMZ Sports:

“[LeBron James] and Stacey Abrams registered so many people to vote,” Shannon said.

“It was him that said, ‘you know what? Open up these arenas and make them polling stations.'”

Sharpe says things like LeBron’s “More Than a Vote” organization — which helped thousands of people register to vote — as well as all his other charitable contributions put Biden in a position to possibly beat Donald Trump this week.

“I’m sure [LeBron] had something to do with it because we registered the voting block. “

“You look at what happened in Detroit, you look at what happened in Philadelphia, look at what happened in Atlanta, you look at what happened in Milwaukee.”

“Now, I don’t know what’s going to transpire, but when President Biden, when this thing is finally official, his first meeting should be with the leaders from those communities. They should eat first! What can I do for those communities? That was his Moses. They delivered him the presidency. “

Before the Nov.3 election that currently has the country on pins and needles as Americans watch votes continue to be counted before it was finally announced that Joe Biden won the presidency. James and his More Than A Vote initiative were hard at work, registering people to vote and hiring poll workers. James has been very vocal on social media celebrating the Biden/Harris campaign’s apparent victory. But he definitely made sure to give Stacey Abrams, Michelle Obama, Sherilynn Ifill, and Kristen Clarke their props.

We will salute all of them for their hard work recognizing that we could not repeat the 2016 presidential election this time around.

Photo: Kelsey McNeal / Getty