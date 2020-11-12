Pharrell Is Finally Revealing His Skincare Routine With Latest Line Of Products

Pharrell has always been praised for his youthful looks, and now he is bottling up that secret.

The multihyphenated creative is now adding another notch to entrepreneurship belt by starting his own skincare company dubbed Humanrace, a possible nod to a phrase commonly seen on his adidas collaborations. At the end of the month, Pharrell will be dropping a 3-step product skincare routine that will keep your skin looking good– even in a tough winter.

First up is the rice powder cleanser, priced at $32. You mix the powder with water to create a milky liquid used to help brighten the skin and remove dark marks for a more even all-around tone. Plus, those fine lines won’t be as noticeable– just ask Skateboard P himself.

“Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing, created and curated by Pharrell Williams,” reads the website’s homepage. “We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up everyday feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest.”

Next is the lotus enzyme exfoliator, which will run you $46. Don’t worry about all those fancy words; just know that it’s supposed to gently exfoliate your skin and renew the dead skin without irritating your face. Lastly is the $48 moisturizer called “humidifying cream,” and with ingredients like snow mushroom extract and squalane, the goal is to keep your skin looking healthy and prevent it from drying out.

“Sometimes, you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin.” Pharrell told Allure. “Sometimes you’ve got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that.”

Beginning November 25, you’ll be able to buy the products separately or as a $100 bundle on Humanrace — a perfect Christmas gift for those looking to step up their skincare routine.