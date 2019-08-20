Pharrell and adidas Collab for “Now Is Her Time” Campaign for Women Empowerment

Pharrell Williams has announced the launch of a new campaign in partnership with adidas that will bring women’s rights to the forefront. Pharrell will collaborate with women across the arts and activism from different religions, sexualities, and identities — with a special high light on diversity. Some of the women include Reggie Yates, Syd, Patrisse Cullors, Nadya Okamoto, Iddris Sandu, Keala Naihe, Sana Azim, and more.

“It’s been an uphill battle for women for a long time,” said Syd of the groundbreaking collection. “I influence the human race by looking at myself as a human first, and an artist, producer, creative person, whatever my career is, second.”

The campaign, titled “Now Is Her Time,” coincides with the release of a collection that includes unisex clothing and footwear for adults, kids juniors, and infants.

The release is set for August 31 at adidas stores and Foot Locker. The collection will be available both online and in-store.

Pharrell has been involved in a lot lately, dipping his hand in fashion and music, he recently appeared in the soundtrack for The Lion King, and he also announced that he would offer internships to all of the graduates from Harlem Charter School.

Learn more about “Now Is Her Time” below.