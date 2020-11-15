Lame Duck Donald Trump Finally Admits Joe Biden Won Election, Then Tries To Take It Back

Since getting fired by Americans, Donald Trump has been refusing to come to the reality that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Today (Nov.15), we might have the closest thing to Trump actually conceding the election in the form of a tweet, of course.

Sunday morning before he headed out for a round of golf instead of, you know, doing his job and leading the nation that is still being decimated by COVID-19, Trump admitted Biden won but due to disputed claims of cheating:

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

His tweet, which was also full of false information, was in response to a Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters claiming “something doesn’t feel right” about Joe Biden winning. Twitter was quick to slap a warning label on Trump’s tweet stating, “this claim about election fraud is disputed.”