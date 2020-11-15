Lame Duck Donald Trump Finally Admits Joe Biden Won Election, Then Tries To Take It Back

Since getting fired by Americans, Donald Trump has been refusing to come to the reality that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Today (Nov.15), we might have the closest thing to Trump actually conceding the election in the form of a tweet, of course.
Sunday morning before he headed out for a round of golf instead of, you know, doing his job and leading the nation that is still being decimated by COVID-19, Trump admitted Biden won but due to disputed claims of cheating:
He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
Twitter immediately jumped all over Trump, finally stating that he lost and #TrumpConceded and “He Won” trended on Twitter immediately.
Trump immediately responded to folks on social media with another baseless tweet saying, “I concede nothing.”
“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”
Again, no matter what Donald Trump tweets, the fact remains President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect will be in the White House in January.
