Dior, Dior: Nike Reportedly Linking Up With The Fashion House For New Air Max 95 Collab

Nike and Dior had sneakerheads chomping at the bits when they unveiled the Jordan 1 x Dior collaboration. They even broke Twitter when they had a surprise drop for the highly sought after kicks — which cost $2,200 and $2,000 — leading to many people complaining about the SNKRS app after they failed to purchase a pair.

There have been rumblings of a second Nike x Dior collaboration between the two iconic brands but nothing solid until recently. Rumors hint at Dior, adding its high-fashion touch to Nike’s iconic Air Max 95 silhouette, and like the last Jordan Brand x Dior collaboration, there will be two options to choose from.

Instagram account @PH__Community shared mockup photos of the kicks that will come in an “Orange” and “Volt” and will feature Diors signature oblique pattern across the sneaker. According to the account, we can expect a June 2021 launch for the sneakers, so that should give you some time to save up some coins cause we already know the sneakers will come with a hefty price tag.

Photo: Nike / Dior