Travis Scott Launches ‘Cactus Jack Foundation,’ Complete With HBCU Scholarship, New Fashion Program & More

Travis Scott is giving back to the community with his newly-launched Cactus Jack Foundation.

The rapper and philanthropist, who recently partnered with McDonald’s, is offering HBCU students a scholarship named after his grandfather.

“Trav just launched The Cactus Jack Foundation … and its first order of business is rolling out the Waymon Webster Scholarship, named after his grandad — who’s an HBCU alum,” TMZ reports. “

In light of that, this scholarship is going to be exclusively available to students currently enrolled in a handful of HBCUs — namely, Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University (where his mom went) and Prairie View A&M University … that’s his grandfather’s old stomping grounds.”

The Waymon Webster Scholarship will cover tuition for students who are facing financial hardship.”My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing,” Scott told TMZ. He will reportedly handpick each recipient.

Vogue reports Scott’s foundation will also partner with The New School at Parsons School of Design to launch a fashion program. “Working with the college and non-profit My Brother’s Keeper, Scott will provide what he calls, ‘an authentic fashion design program’ to high schoolers interested in the field,” Vogue states, also noting Scott’s plans for Cactus Jack Gardens, “an elementary school agricultural and nutrition program.”

Watch out for Scott’s next philanthropic move, as his generosity seems to only grow with time. Plus, visit his official foundation website here.