Following Barack Obama’s Takedown of Donald Trump, Waka Flocka Claims Trump Was A Better President

Joe Biden took a break from the campaign trail, but his good friend, our forever president, Barack Obama, stepped up to the plate and made a strong case for a Biden presidency.

Barack Obama was in rare form during his drive-in rally speech in Philadelphia on Wednesday (Oct.22). Obama clearly had 4 years of frustration built inside of having to endure the lies about him coming out of the mouth of Donald Trump, so the 44th president let it all out and completely clowned the so-called current commander-in-chief.

Obama accurately pointed out that he wouldn’t have been able to get away with any of the nonsense that Trump does. He specifically zoned in on the recent development that Trump, who claims to be so tough on China, has a secret Chinese bank account.

“We know that he continues to do business with China because he’s got a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible? Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection? You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.”

Obama also called out Trump for his penchant for peddling conspiracy theories on Twitter and calling for his political rivals.

“You can go about lives knowing that president isn’t going to retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals are running the world or that the Navy Seals didn’t kill [Osama] Bin Laden. Think about that. The president of the United States actually retweeted that. What? What??!”

“We’re not going to have a president who goes out of his way to support anyone who doesn’t support him, or threaten them with jail,” said Obama. “That’s not normal presidential behavior! We wouldn’t tolerate that from a high school principal. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. We wouldn’t tolerate it from a co-worker. We wouldn’t tolerate it in our own family, except for maybe a crazy uncle somewhere. Why would we accept this from the president of the United States, and why are folks making excuses for that?!”

Obama’s rare takedown of Trump made its rounds on social media and even landed on Akademik’s Instagram page. One commenter accurately stated that only clowns believe that Trump is a better president than Barack Obama. Waka Flocka, who has criticized Trump in the past, is pushing a different tone, replied to the commenter, “Guess I’m a clown,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

We don’t know if the “No Hands” rapper is serious or not, but he joins fellow rappers Kanye West and, most recently, 50 Cent, who also supports Trump. West claims he is over wearing his MAGA hat, but he still has positive words for the current president whose job he is trying to take.

There have been reactions to Waka’s stunning revelation. Many are shocked while others are not.

We hope Waka Flocka isn’t serious.

