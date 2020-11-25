Black Market Is The New Virtual Platform Helping Black Designers Showcase Their Work

The pandemic has changed every facet of our lives.

Whether it’s not being able to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones or something as simple as the way we consume fashion. But now, with the introduction of Black Market, a new virtual venue, with the support of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), change is here. The new initiative will also be launching with actor and entertainment host Terrence J who understands how important Black culture is to pop culture and how deeply they’ve been affected since the pandemic.

“The influence of the Black community and Black designers on fashion is undeniable, but that’s often not reflected in the opportunities provided to us,” said Terrence J. “I’m excited to partner with Black Market, to give Black designers a much-needed platform to showcase Black Excellence, and help level the playing field in fashion.”

Black designers will be selected from entries and have their brands showcased on the Black Market platform, which will launch November 25 and feature runway shows –and other exclusive content like in-depth interviews about their creative process– through November 27.

The selected designers participating in the virtual fashion event will then be tasked to chose just one limited edition piece from their collection that will be featured exclusively in the Toyota Closet. There will also be some free goods up to win like Off-White luggage and a PS5.

Once you take a look at the site, you can view different designers’ brands, stories, shop their looks, see the inspiration behind them, and follow them on all their social platforms. Most importantly, is Black Market pays special attention to small, upcoming Black businesses to give them that extra push to expose their hard work to the masses. Some of those brands include New Levels New Devils, Lila Nicole Swimwear, Shift Style House, Legacy History Pride, House of Bartholomew, Tote N Carry, Gabriel Salcedo, and Miguel Wilson Collection.

“While Fashion Week has annually been a showcase for top fashion brands and designers, for many Black designers it was never their platform,” said Derrick Brown, Founder, Black Market. “With Black Market, and our partnership with Toyota and Terrence J, we’re happy to create a platform for Black designers to showcase their work, and also provide a marketplace for their designs that makes it accessible for consumers.”

You can register for free access to the Toyota Closet here.