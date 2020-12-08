Burberry Launches Program To Donate Leftover Fabric To Fashion Students In Need

Burberry has found a special way to help the designers of the future.

Luxury fashion houses are often lauded for the high-quality materials used for their goods, and Burberry is making sure the leftovers are going to a good home thanks to the ReBurberry Fabric program. The new initiative will see leftover Burberry fabrics donated to U.K.-based fashion students that are most in need.

Though Burberry is the first luxe brand to start something like this, the house hopes that others do the same, as it helps groom the next crop of those looking to get into fashion– both in the UK and across the pond.

“Providing resources for the next generation of diverse voices across the country in a sustainable way will enable them to bring their creativity to life, and continue through their programs with the tools they need,” said VP of Corporate Responsibility Pam Batty. “We look forward to seeing how donations can positively impact these academic institutions and students, and hope this is the beginning of a wider industry initiative to support these communities, now and in the future.”

It’s starting off as a pilot and will be streamlined by renowned fashion critic Sarah Mower as British Fashion Council, or BFC, will first receive the extra fabric and decide which fashion colleges around the UK need them most. Then, once the fabrics are available, the institutions that pick the ones they want. However, if you thought that college aged kids would get outfitted with yards and yards of Burberry’s famous plaid print, it won’t quite work that way. The fabric won’t have any logos or anything detailing that would reveal it was originally owned by Burberry. However, since it is coming from such a respectable brand, you already know the quality is top notch.