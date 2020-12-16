The 6 God Blesses His Hometown With OVO X RAPTORS NBA Pre-Game Collection

Drake‘s OVO clothing label and the Toronto Raptors are teaming up to show off some new pregame collection for the ’20-’21 NBA season, but it does not look like not too much of a departure from when Kawhi Leonard was with the team.

The clothes can currently be seen on a lookbook on the Raptors’ Instagram page, and Canadian rapper Baka Not Nice showcases the attire. He sports one version of the hoodie in black, which has a jersey with the team name on the front in a chevron fashion and a large “6” beneath it as a shoutout to Drake’s hometown. It also has the OVO owl on the left shoulder and a red Nike swoosh balancing the right shoulder’s design.

Baka also sports a white version of another of the sweats, and it has “Raptors Basketball” printed across the front, with the owl and the Toronto Raptors basketball logo centered beneath the text. Both sweatshirts will come with matching sweatpants.

The Raptors have risen in popularity over the past few years thanks to the acquisition of Kawhi Leonard and the NBA Championship that came with it. Drake has always championed his hometown, but his affiliation –which became official in 2013– with the Raptors has brought the team notoriety to new heights lately.

“I feel like I’m part of the franchise at the most exciting part of franchise history,” the then 26-year-old 6 God said. “I came into the venue one night and I guess was extremely outspoken about what I felt could change, as far as the building goes. That sparked a discussion, and (we) sat down and decided we had the same visions. It just turned from a discussion to a reality.”

For Raptors fans, the full capsule is set to launch online-only on December 16.