Weed the Best: DJ Khaled Gets in the CBD Game With His Own Company

DJ Khaled is known for his massive team-ups and high energy. But with a venture into the world of CBD, the hip-hop entrepreneur might end up mellowing out instead. Khaled will start working with Endexx Corporation, the parent company of CBD Unlimited, and they are going to create another subsidiary with its own line of CBD lifestyle and wellness products. Not many more details have been given, including the joint business’s name, but reports say it is expected to take off in early 2021.

“As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success,” he shared in an interview with Rolling Stone. “CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day.”

The music producer said his interest in the popular cannabinoid resulted from his own “personal wellness journey.” However, he may have been inspired by the moves of friend and fellow music mogul Jay-Z, too. Hov launched his own cannabis brand in October called MONOGRAM, born from his partnership with the California-based company Caliva, and they’ve just “rolled out” with $50 joints.

Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis was just as positive about joining forces with Khaled, saying in a separate statement, “We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled… [His] knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful, and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen.”

In true DJ Khaled fashion, he has also been hard at work with his Amazon Music podcast “The First One,” where he provides behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest hitmakers and his favorite artists to find out what inspired them and their legendary music. His inaugural guest was frequent collaborator Lil Wayne in October, and future interviewees include J. Balvin, Kelly Rowland, and T.I.