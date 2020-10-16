DJ Khaled Stands With Megan Thee Stallion Says It’s Time To “Protect Our Queens”

Since Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was shot by Tory Lanez, a handful of male Hip-Hop acts came out supporting her while imploring Tory Lanez to explain himself. Now we can add DJ Khaled to that list.

DJ Khaled, who recently joined the podcast game, was a guest on the new nationally syndicated entertainment and pop culture magazine series Central Ave hosted by veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

Bermudez points out top the super-producer that the show will be doing a show dedicated to Megan Thee Stallion and asked for his insight on the matter because he is friends with both Lanez and Megan. He didn’t address Tory, but he did stand up and show his support for the Houston rapper.

“We have to protect all our women, and God bless Megan. I’m glad that she is recovering, that’s my friend. Again, I don’t want to see none of that ever. We have to protect our queens, our women, you know what I’m saying? That’s a no, no, that’s something should never happen, period. Shoutout to Megan, I Love you, and I’m here for you.”

Khaled’s statement comes on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful op-ed she penned for the New York Times, where she kept it all the way real about Tory Lanez and called out double standards that unfairly apply to Black women and other women of color.

Central Ave TV is developed by famed film producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip). You can catch two new episodes every weekend (check your local listings).

Salute to Khaled.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty