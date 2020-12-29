Athlete’s Foot: Adidas To Start Using Fungus-Based Leather to Make Sneakers

Footwear giant adidas has released a statement saying it will begin creating shoes using a fungus-based leather alternative, in line with the company’s agenda of furthering its sustainability initiative.

Over the past few years, Adidas has been working with Stella McCartney, Lululemon, and Kering on a collaborative venture which resulted in Mylo, an animal-free leather substitute derived from mycelium mushrooms. The joint approach has been beneficial to the companies involved while still eco-conscious.

“Enhancing internal R&D with third-party expertise is an important part of how we approach innovation overall,” shared James Carnes, global VP of strategy at Adidas. “It gives us new solutions and perspectives from outside creative thinkers. We foster ‘open-source’ partnerships and put a high value on collaboration to help create the best possible sustainable solutions that go beyond our own business and influence.”

Earlier this year, Adidas released their Clean Classics collection, which includes such well-known sneakers like the Stan Smith and Superstar, and shoes’ uppers are made from 70% recycled materials. The company also mentioned that its goals include for more than 60% of its products to be made with sustainable materials in 2021, and fur will not be used any more for its clothing.

“Sustainability is an integral part of the Adidas business philosophy. We have continued to invest in sustainability initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic, and we will significantly expand our range of sustainable products in 2021,” said Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted in a statement. “To this end, for example, we have worked with our suppliers to create the structures that make it possible to process recycled materials on a large scale. Not only does our commitment make Adidas more sustainable, but it also drives the development of the whole industry.”

No further details have yet been given about which lines will be the first to use the mycelium or any release dates.