Jerry Lorenzo Announces He’s Leaving Nike for Adidas With New Tattoo

Fear of God creator Jerry Lorenzo has parted ways with Nike two years into their partnership, and, according to the Adidas news site, he will now be in charge of spearheading Adidas’ creative and business objectives globally for its basketball unit. Lorenzo celebrated the switch by getting the iconic three stripes logo tattooed on the back of his neck, and he showed off the new art on his Instagram page.

In a press release, Lorenzo shared the following sentiments: “This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever. Adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years.”

Created in 2013, Fear of God has found its way into the hands of celebrities like Kanye West and Justin Bieber, and the notably minimalist designer even collaborated with luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna on a venture earlier this year. As recently as November, Lorenzo and Nike were apparently still working together on their Holiday 2020 Nike x Fear of God collection, so the abrupt change is certain to leave higher-ups in Oregon upset.

But the Swoosh’s loss is Adidas gain, and Executive Board Member Brian Grevy was glowingly optimistic in his official statement about the alliance, saying that “Jerry’s authentic connection to sport, deep understanding of the footwear industry and past, and ability to reinterpret heritage and visualize the future excites us.”

No further announcement has been made on when this new marriage will produce anything or what creations are in store.