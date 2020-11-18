No-Brainer: People Magazine Names Michael B. Jordan “Sexiest Man Alive”

Being named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” is an achievement all men would love to be bestowed with, but only a select few can garner such praise.

Michael B. Jordan, who is currently one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, can add the prestigious title to his growing list of accomplishments. For this year’s announcement, People Magazine took a much more different approach teaming up with late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel to reveal who won the honor of having the title of “Sexiest Man Alive.” In a variation of Guess Who? Viewers from home asked Jordan, who is hilariously wearing a hazmat suit (a sign of the times) questions trying to narrow down who is rocking the costume.

It took a few guesses before a Black woman, of course, was able to decipher that People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” is indeed Michael B. Jordan.

The 33-year-old Black Panther and Fruitvale Station star tells the magazine that arrives on Friday that being named “Sexiest Man Alive” is a “cool feeling.” “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,’” he added. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Jordan joins the likes of John Legend — whose selection was definitely a head-scratcher on Twitter — Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham, just to name a few. Jordan also praised the women in his family, adding that they are “definitely proud of this one.”

Jordan’s selection was a no-brainer, with the ladies agreeing in unison on Twitter that he was very deserving of the title.

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot, and my aunts as well,” Jordan gushed. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan has been very active while Hollywood was shut down like the rest of the world. The actor took the streets alongside the Black Lives Matter movement. Jordan even started his own production company Outlier Society Productions. It is also one of the first production companies to have an inclusion rider that actively seeks out Black casts and film crews.

Jordan is set to star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse but does have ambitions to be behind the camera more instead of in front of it in 10 years. He will get that chance with the recently announced Static Shock film.

“Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he stared. “Hopefully, a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”

Congrats to Michael B. Jordan.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty