Golden Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Tells The Tale Of The Time He Fined Drake $500

Golden Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared an interesting story before his team went up against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Speaking with ABC7 News’ Chris Alvarez at Chase Center, Kerr said he once fined Drake $500 and the rapper actually paid the debt.

From ABC7 News:

“Kerr said there was a rule where players could bring a friend with them while flying ‘a couple of times a year’ and one time when the team was about to fly out to Los Angeles after a home game, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were late because they were hanging out with Drake. Kerr said, ‘Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake.’ ‘I fined all three of them for being late and Drake paid his $500 fine.'”

Apparently, after the game Curry shared his side of what happened, saying “We pretty much got stuck at Oracle Park.”

“Me and Draymond were definitely late just chatting up with Drake,” Curry told Avarez. “I think he (Drake) put it in a song.”

"Me and Draymond were definitely late… I think he (Drake) put it in a song 'Him taking the team plane from Oracle' " my follow up w/ @StephenCurry30 about Coach Kerr's story earlier today fining Drake, Steph and Draymond $500. #ABC7Now #DubNation STORYhttps://t.co/sZbvYfQb3A pic.twitter.com/O9NESU5E1l — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2021

The song Curry is referring to is “Free Smoke,” in which Drake raps “I took the team plane from Oracle.” Listen here.