NBA Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry’s 62 Point Performance Against The Portland Trail Blazers

1. Accurate
Steph Curry to the critics after dropping 62 points pic.twitter.com/FdxZNEYoz6— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 4, 2021
2. 50? Try 62?
Steph Curry logging onto Twitter after dropping the first 50 piece of the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/0DSWJ2c0fX— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 4, 2021
3. Loved the breakdown.
Yo @24Bazemore I luv ya 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/0p92fuNjOv— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 4, 2021
4. LOL
O word ??? 62 👀🔥🤣🔥🤣🔥 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/Yw0edgJTK8— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 4, 2021
5. True
Steph Curry to Damian Lillard after the game pic.twitter.com/xyeG5WvF2q— Midnight Conqueror (@SpartanManJDOGG) January 4, 2021
6. Great use of this classic moment.
Steph Curry to Dame Lillard pic.twitter.com/8O8MUdJJvD— Mr. Jones (@SonOfAJones) January 4, 2021
7. Uh oh
Warriors owner:— Hoops ON Tap (@SONTHoops) January 4, 2021
“Anything else for tomorrow?”
Steph Curry:
“I got plenty; I got plenty.” 🔥 👌🏽
pic.twitter.com/QRmyFVzChl
8. Filthy
This was just filthy. Congrats on a new Career High @StephenCurry30. Speechless. 62. pic.twitter.com/hNBXwfLSjR— HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) January 4, 2021
9. Even Klay chimed in.
Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021
10. Besst way to do it.
Steph Curry responds to the Steph Curry disrespect by being Steph Curry— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 4, 2021
11. Yuuuupppp
Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph.....— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021