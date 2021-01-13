Meek Mill Calls Out Ethika For Playing “With The Black Culture”

It looks like there’s some trouble between Meek Mill and brand Ethika.

When Meek first hopped on the scene as a member of MMG nearly a decade ago, he was always spotted in the underwear. They soon became the boxers of hip hop after being adopted by the likes of Kid Ink, The Game, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz.

But it turns out that the Philly rapper has some beef with the brand, despite the site saying Meek is a “key member of the brand” that “has helped take our music program to the next level.” He took to Twitter, saying that he didn’t appreciate how Ethika treats the Black community and that lawsuits may be forthcoming.

Big announcement about ethika music and ethika underwear tonight ima go live! I wanna address a issue with some of my friends and white owners who actually build companies with the black culture! Tonight we live on club house tap in!!!! Let’s talk culture currency!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 22, 2020

Matt cook has to be taken to court by the black culture!!!!!! #ethika I have sooooooo much to say about this company and the way the play with the black culture! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 12, 2021

Ima start on him tonight after our bit-Coin convo! He has to be addressed — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 12, 2021

I have every screen shot of what I’m talking about I don’t care for lawsuits and money it’s the respect point!!!!!! And we gone show how much we matter!!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 12, 2021

He then urged other rappers who worked with the brand to come forward in Clubhouse to speak the truth and reference when the CEO tried to sign 21 Savage to a deal in exchange for a dirtbike.

Ethika was founded in 2001 by CEO Matt Cook, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that it became synonymous with rap culture.

“We feel really good about that! From the beginning, Ethika has had deep roots in action sports. It wasn’t until about 3 years ago that we decided to branch out and dedicate resources and energy building our music program,” Cook told XXL in 2015. “It really has paid off for us – and also has inadvertently broadened our brand way beyond just the hip-hop/music industry.”

Ethika has yes to release a statement regarding Meek Mill’s grievances.