STREAMED: The Weeknd Remixes Maluma’s “Hawái,” 2 Chainz Connects With Mulatto For “Quarantine Thick,” & More

The Weeknd feat. Maluma — “Hawái (Remix)”

The Weeknd goes global with the release of “Hawái (Remix),” a new collaboration with Colombian superstar Maluma. The song is a reworked version of the original, which amassed more than 425 million views in three months.

Abel’s addition to the song comes with a bilingual twist. “So now he’s your heaven,” Weeknd sings on the track. “You’re lying to yourself and him to make me jealous / You put on such an act when you’re sleepin’ together / All this ’cause I said I don’t want marriage.”

Abel also tries his hand at the Spanish chorus, which Maluma originally sang. He also called himself “El Fin De Samana” on social media. That phrase is Spanish for “The Weekend.”

Maluma is well known for his high profile collaborations. Throughout his career, he’s teamed up with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Thalia, Shakira, XXXTentacion, and Flo Rida, among others.

Meanwhile, Abel Tesfaye has been working with a slew of artists, as well. This year alone, the powerhouse has collaborated with Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, Calvin Harris, and Bryson Tiller.

Head to “Hawái” for the remix below.

24K Goldn, iann dior, Justin Bieber & J Balvin — “Mood (Remix)”

24kGoldn and iann Dior topped the Billboard Hot 100 with their rock-rap-infused collaboration, “Mood.” Now the song gets even more buzz with a high profile remix featuring Justin Bieber and J Balvin.

Fans also get a new verse from 24. “Number one song in the world so now she wanna date me,” he boasts. “Where I’m from, people like me don’t make it in the mainstream.” Later, Balvin reflects on a relationship in Spanish.

Bieber also adds to the theme with his verse. “You’ve been in a mood / You’ve been giving hella attitude,” he complains. “What I gotta do to get through to ya / I could never lose you / Maybe spend a night out on the town like we used to / We could sit around, watch funny shit on YouTube.”

Listen to the “Mood” remix below.

Swae Lee, Tyga, Lil Mosey — “Krabby Step”

Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey go under the sea and right into a pineapple for “Krabby Step,” the latest single off the The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack.

Each rapper references the iconic animated series on the track. “I’m flipping them patties / I’m chillin’ with Patrick,” Swae says on the cut. “See Sandy Cheeks, I’m bursting her bubble / A jellyfish lover, I’ll catch me a couple.”

“Sandy, Patrick, it’s a vibe,” Tyga raps, “Mrs. Puff let me drive, whipping boat, I’m fine.” Later, he sing-raps about dropping his car’s top in Bikini Bottom and rhymes about Krabby Patties. Elsewhere, Lil Mosey shouts out Gary The Snail and Squidward Tentacles in his verse.

This is the latest single off the aforementioned soundtrack. It was produced by global beat maker Tainy and Albert Hype for Neon 16. Prior to this, Tainy also produced the J Balvin single “Agua” off the soundtrack.

Head under the sea for “Krabby Step” below.

2 Chainz feat. Mulatto — “Quarantine Thick”

2 Chainz and Mulatto connect on a new collaboration titled “Quarantine Thick.” As the title suggests, the new banger is an ode to some extra pounds earned during the pandemic.

“She say all the gyms closed so she feeling lazy,” 2 Chainz raps. “She been late night snacking but shorty still my baby.” Later, he also raps about spending money while wearing a mask in a strip club.

For her part, Mulatto says she’s “quarantine thick” before referencing her direct messages. “Got your favorite rapper in my DM trying to taste me / But I got my own bag so shit like that don’t phase me,” she raps. “Big Latto ain’t going for none of that.”

The colorful video for the new single features a pizza delivery man and a mansion full of women. It also includes a slumber party scene and twerking on a fancy staircase. Watch the dance-filled visual below.

Mike WiLL Made-It feat. Nicki Minaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again — “What That Speed Bout!?”

Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again join forces on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout!?” It’s the new single off Mike WiLL Made-It’s highly-anticipated forthcoming LP.

“I leave the club driving fast, baby, what that speed ‘bout?” NBA YoungBoy asks on the track. Nicki later adds: “If he got seen out with me, it’s a big look / Word to Pop, body smokin’ like a big blunt.”

The song’s music video was directed by Edgar Esteves and Austin McCraken. It features a futuristic and robotic aesthetic, including mechanical clones.

Diddy closes the video with a shoutout. “Everything you hear and everything you’re about to hear and all the important shit that you’re about to hear over the next couple of decades, Mike Motherfuckin’ WiLL made it,” he says.

Watch the visual below.