LeBron James Stunts On All Of Us With New 2022 Model GMC Hummer

This past weekend, LeBron James went on his son’s Bronny LIVE YouTube channel and finally gave viewers a brief glimpse of the Hummer EV Edition 1. As he panned his phone around and inside the vehicle during the two-minute clip, King James was quite vocal with his stamp of approval, “That’s a bad girl right there.”

Even with its hefty price tag of $112,595, Hummer still managed to sell out all of its pre-order inventory in less time than it takes to fold one average load of laundry. And the EV1 boasts some pretty impressive specs, befitting one of the most amazing athletes of all time.

Despite its hulking size, the EV1 reportedly can go from a standstill to 60 mph in three seconds, which is on par with his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, even though the supercar is at least one-third lighter than the Hummer. The wholly battery-powered vehicle will be able to travel up to 400 miles on a single charge, and it will mark the unveiling of a neat optional “Crab Mode” feature that allows the EV1 to move diagonally.

When James premiered as the brand’s new spokesperson with last year’s Super Bowl commercial, “Quiet Revolution,” it was a return to the make that was notoriously linked with him during his high school days in 2003. But in a press statement, he spoke optimistically of General Motors and the truck, saying, “Teaming up with GMC to introduce the Hummer EV is a natural fit. Everyone knows about my love for Hummer since high school, and I’m proud to be a part of announcing the new EV model. The truck may be quiet, but the performance numbers speak for themselves.”

The EV1 was originally set to make its debut in May 2020 and to hit the market for sale soon thereafter, but production was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, official full-scale production of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is scheduled to begin late this year, and the first set of trucks should be ready to roll off the lots in early 2022.