Drake’s Champagne Partner Is Reportedly Suing THIS Wine Distributor For Bigotry [Details]

While the 6 God is best known for his talent as an entertainer, the truth is, Aubrey Graham has an extremely diverse business portfolio. And, according to reports, the champagne company he’s heavily invested in is in the middle of a lawsuit.

Mod Selection is suing Total Wine & More, claiming the store conspired with distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to destroy the brand, TMZ reports. Mod Selection also claims the distributor, who they entered into a contract with, was “downright racist when it came to marketing the champagne.”

“In the docs … Mod says Drake permitted the company to use his name, image and likeness to promote and market their champagne, but Mod claims Southern Glazer damaged that relationship when it ‘repeatedly subjected [Drake] to browbeating and dismissive treatment,'” TMZ states.

Mod claims Drake believes the alleged foul treatment on Southern Glazer’s part was racially-motivated. Mod also claims Drake was angry about Mod being promoted as a “Black” or “rapper’s” champagne. “Attorneys for Mod tell us they have texts from Drake calling out Southern. All of this led to Southern terminating its deal with Mod in 2019, but Mod alleges the distributor twisted the knife one last time … by dumping its remaining Mod supply at Total Wine & More locations for as low as $49-149 per bottle — when it should be selling for $300-400,” TMZ adds.

Drake’s attorney has reportedly said the rapper is not a part of the lawsuit. The attorney also adds he is not sure if Drake sent any angry texts.