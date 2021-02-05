Serena Williams Flexes While Showing Off Trophy Room In New Miami Mansion: “We Don’t Keep Second Place”

Serena Williams just flexed on us all.

The 39-year-old athlete is arguably one of the best tennis players ever to swing a racket– and that talent has won her a lot of hardware. So, like anyone else who’s been honored for their prowess, she’s got a trophy room dedicated to all the tournaments she’s won.

Hint: It’s a lot.

If you’ve found yourself down a Youtube rabbit hole, chances are you’ve binge-watched Architegural Digests‘ series called “Open Door: Inside Celebrity Homes,” to see how lavish your favorite stars are living and probably feel a bit jealous even now while looking at their sprawling digs during the COVID-19 lockdown. The latest athlete to give a tour is Williams, which is of her 4,500-square-foot Miami property, which includes a gym with a sauna, a wine cellar, an infinity pool in the backyard, an art gallery, a karaoke room, and rooms dedicated to trophies and wine that are probably bigger than your current apartment.

But the best room’s gotta be the Trophy room, which is so stacked, she’s unsure of what it even holds, including a U.S. Open trophy.

“I don’t keep many of my Grand Slam trophies here. I do see an Australian Open trophy…Oh, wait! There’s a U.S. Open trophy,” Williams says to the camera.

Serena Williams shows off her trophy room 👀 pic.twitter.com/t1vGgwHE9H — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 4, 2021

To be clear, with a record breaking 102 wins, she’s currently a six-time US Open champion. The real flexing began when she realized that not all of the hardware represents first-place wins, to which she has a clever response.

“I see a second-place trophy, but I’m going to put that one in the trash. It shouldn’t be in here; we don’t keep second place,” she said before shrugging and proceeding to tour her home office.

One thing that might surprise you is that there’s no tennis court whatsoever on the compound– something Williams, sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr, who helped design the property, did intentionally.

“When you have our job, you never get time to relax,” she added. “So it’s good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything.”

Get a better look at William’s new crib here and peep the entire video below.