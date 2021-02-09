For $25K You Can Own A Pair of Former President Barack Obama’s Nike Hyperdunk PEs

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to walk or hoop in pair of former President Barack Obama’s shoes, here is your chance.

For those that didn’t know, our forever president was an avid hooper and was known to use whatever little free time he had to drop buckets on the court. Nike decided it had to lace the former commander-in-chief with his own pair of Hyperdunk PEs, and now thanks to Sotheby’s, you can own 1 of 2 pairs of the kicks for just $25,000.

These kicks are truly presidential. Not only are they sleek, but they also honor the nation coming in the good ole red, white, and blue, similar to the Team USA’s “United We Rise” colorway they sported during the 2008 Summer Olympics. Of course, some unique details help these Hyperdunk’s stand out from the rest. Instead of the signature Nike swoosh on the sneaker tongue, the official presidential seal can be found.

On the sneaker’s medial side forefoot, an embroidered “44” can be found, signifying Obama being the 44th President of The United States.

The kicks’ insoles feature bald eagle graphics, the United States’ national bird with “1776” notations to signify the year the country was founded.

The sneakers are a size 12.5 and will set you back $25k. If money ain’t a thang to you, you can head over to Sotheby’s to try and land these very limited kicks beginning February 12 at 4:44 pm, right on time for President’s Day weekend.

Good luck.

Photo: Sotheby’s