Nike’s New Cosmic Unity Basketball Sneaker Makes Major Moves Towards Sustainability

As if debuting its first hands-free sneaker wasn’t enough, Nike’s keeping its foot on our necks.

Now, the Swoosh is debuting the Cosmic Unity that’s more than just its newest basketball shoe, but also takes a stand against waste in the fashion industry. It’s the first performance silhouette the brand’s ever made that’s made of at least 25% recycled content by weight.

For the average person, the thought of what their sneakers are made of might not always cross their mind. But athletes who live within a sport often don’t hesitate to throw on a new pair of sneakers at the beginning of a game to understand that there’s a bigger play at work.

“As athletes, we worry about a lot of things – what we eat, how we train, when we sleep – but this is so much bigger than that,” says A’ja Wilson, forward for the Las Vegas Aces. “We’re wearing something that’s minimizing the impact on our planet, so we can keep playing basketball and help protect it for the future.”

Nike’s goal to preserve the earth is nothing new, as its Move to Zero initiative has even led to the push for Nike to power its owned-and-operated facilities with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. But don’t think Nike is skimping on the products now; they’re still going all out as the Cosmic Unity is outfitted with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit for responsiveness.

The Cosmic Unity releases begin later this month, with the Green Glow colorway dropping February 26, the Amalgam colorway releases March 7, and the Space Hippie colorway on March 12.

Get a better look at the Nike Cosmic Unity in the gallery below: