Salute, King: Michael B. Jordan Showered Lori Harvey With Loveeeeeee & Affection On Valentine’s Day

Michael B. Jordan was already the man to be, but when he snagged Lori Harvey, his price went through the roof.

The up-and-coming model, who also happens to be the stepdaughter of famed host and radio personality Steve Harvey, has been one of the most-wanted women in the entertainment industry for years now. Meek’s thirst will go down in history after he randomly name-dropped the socialite on his song “Going Bad” in 2018, for example. Elsewhere in Hip Hop, Future famously caught feelings when Lori was spotted out and about with Trey Songz, then fumbled the package when he got his shot at dating her officially. But what more did we really expect from Nayvadius?

Now, MBJ is doing what the rest couldn’t. For their first Valentine’s Day together, the award-winning Black Panther actor showered his lady with love and affection (no pun, intended). According to Lori’s February 14 IG Story posts, he rented out an aquarium and decked it out with candles, rose petals, and more. She also showed off a beautiful hotel suite filled with flowers, a delectable meal from Nobu, and a bubble bath.

“My baby rented … the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” the beauty said of the decorated aquarium, according to PEOPLE. Click here to see some photos. The site also reports MBJ’s nickname for Lori is “Turtle” and she showed off a stuffed turtle on Instagram as well.

More of their recent photos together below.