President Obama & Bruce Springsteen Team Up For Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

Your favorite President is back at it again with more content.

Since leaving office in 2016, President Obama has laid relatively low save for campaigning for his former Vice President Joe Biden and releasing his memoir A Promised Land. Now, 44 had decided that he wants to get into podcasts and is doing so by partnering with Bruce Springstein as cohosts for a Spotify-exclusive podcast.

Titled Renegades: Born in the USA, the eight-part series features the long-time friends discussing a bevy of topics including “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.” The first two episodes, titled “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship” and “American Skin: Race in the United States,” are available to stream on Spotify now and were entirely filmed at The Boss’ home studio in New Jersey.

Obama spoke on the odd friendship the two have built up over the years, saying in the trailer, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy, from a small town in Jersey. I’m a Black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock’n’roll icon. I’m … not as cool.”

Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021

“In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys, trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much,” said Obama at the top of the first episode. “Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Barack is just the latest Obama to lend their voice to the streaming platform as Michelle already has a podcast on Spotify after the couple’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, inked a deal back in 2019.

The podcast should be a great look into the man behind the suit as we hope to hear less about politics and more about the life and times of Barack Obama and great conversations with his legendary friend Springsteen.

You can listen to the first two episodes below.