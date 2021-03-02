Gatorade’s New Gx Sweat Patch & Gx App Puts Its Groundbreaking Science In Your Pocket

Gatorade is putting the groundbreaking science it uses to help make its sports drinks into your pocket.

The company launched its first wearable called the Gx Sweat Patch and a companion Gx App in the Apple Store. The patch is a single-use wearable that athletes and gym rats can use to break down their unique “sweat profiles with the same technology the GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute) has been using on its athletes like Michael Jordan, Zion Williamson, and others for decades, allowing them to make personalized hydration strategies.

The wearer simply places the Gx patch on the left inner arm during a single workout allowing it to fill while exercising. Once the workout is complete, the Gx app will scan the patch revealing the wearer’s unique sweat profile. The wearers’ data obtained through the patch by the app can be shared with Garmin Connect, Strava, and Apple Health thanks to seamless integration.

Users can share exercise data, get insights on training load, recovery, and nutrition through a curated number scale called the Gx score. The wearer can take that data and use it to help track their progress towards their individual workout goals and get recommendations on hydration practices before, during, and after their workouts.

The Gx Sweat Patch and Gx App are part of Gatorade’s Gx platform are part of the company’s growing Gx platform that includes the previously launched Gx Bottles and Pods. The Gx Sweat Patch comes in a 2-pack for $24.99 and is available now on Gatorade.com and in-stores and online at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Gx App can be downloaded for free via Apple’s app store and requires no subscription. No word on if the app will be launching on Android smartphones.

Photo: Gatorade / Gatorade Gx Patch and Gx App