Damian Lillard Is Helping Kick Off Gatorade’s New Brand BOLT24

The Trail Blazers have already made some major free agency moves, and now Damian Lillard is making some changes of his own.

The franchise’s star point guard is sticking with his signature adidas line, but he’s officially joined the Gatorade team.

To usher him in on one of the world’s top athlete-fueling beverages, he’ll first be featured in an ad for one of Gatorade’s newest brands, BOLT24, coming out this December. Under the BOLT24 brand are two separate drinks – one called ANTIOXIDANT with antioxidant vitamins A and C; and another, called ENERGIZE, with has caffeine to keep your mind sharp throughout your day or workout.

Gatorade is already the home to some other of the world’s most elite basketball players in Zion Williamson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, and Elena Delle Donne, so it makes sense for Lillard to join the squad.

While BOLT24 hasn’t launched yet, Lilliard has confidence in its potential to grow in the sports drink market.

“It is new now, but there will come a time when BOLT24 is a well-known thing,” Lilliard said. “I saw it as an opportunity to be tied to that history.”

Gatorade is also happy to have Lillard on their team, as his star power and character represent where they want the BOLT24 brand to embody.

“Damian is not just a dynamic basketball player, he’s also a dynamic person off the court,” said Jeff Kearney, global head of sports marketing at Gatorade. “He brings so much to the table – thoughtfulness, character, raw talent, honed craftsmanship – he’s always ready and he’s always real, which is what BOLT24 is all about.”

Be on the lookout for BOLT24 to hit a retailer near you very soon.