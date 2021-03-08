Watch: Lil Yachty Blasts Woman Stranded In Atlanta After All-Star Weekend

Lil Yachty is going viral this week after he blasted a young woman who flew into Atlanta for NBA All-Star Weekend.

According to her since-deleted fundraiser, Yazz TheeStallion bought a one-way ticket and traveled to ATL for the festivities with just $400. When she realized she didn’t have enough money to get back home to Philadelphia, she started a GoFundMe and explained the situation, raising more than her goal of $1,300, HipHopDX reports. Disturbed at what he’d just read, rapper Lil Yachty threw in his two cents, calling Yazz a “broke girl” and commenting Yazz should have never gone in the first place.

After reading Yazz’s fundraiser description out loud, he asked “Why did you go? You should’ve stayed home. If anybody wants to help this broke girl, they shouldn’t because you should’ve stayed home. You should have stayed home!” Watch his TikTok below.

Welp, it’s safe to say Yachty didn’t donate to the cause. The rapper most recently collaborated with Kodak Black, who is fighting a 2016 rape case following sexual assault allegations from a girl who was reportedly in high school at the time. More reactions to Yazz’s All-Star weekend dilemma below — and apparently she wasn’t the only young person stranded after a weekend of partying.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO naw y’all gotta stop traveling pic.twitter.com/KgnfMOxrmF — mrs. franklin saint (@ricchfever) March 7, 2021

Yazz Theestallion is out here winning Most Creative Scam Of The Week. Get that money girl 💸 pic.twitter.com/Kkx2RNpqcC — Camilla (@JuicyWhorex3) March 7, 2021

To the ppl stranded in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/C7GBseafTL — Roscoe “Openly Black” Jenkins #BLM (@DangJay1) March 8, 2021