Louis Vuitton Has Your Warm-Weather Drip Covered With First-Ever Men’s Summer Capsule Collection

With Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Summer Capsule Collection, Virgil Abloh put on for the culture.

Since taking over as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear, Abloh has changed the storied fashion house for the better with fresh ideas, and the latest offering is no different. He’s now introduced the Summer Capsule Collection — a first for men– and has Atlanta rapper 21 Savage fronting it as a model.

To keep things light and bright in the laidback spirit of summer, the collection takes its inspiration from the colors and hues of Venice Beach with three distinct moods.

“In the Venice Beach area, the sun rises unveiling pastel-coloured suits, Hawaiian shorts, and shirts; at its zenith, it covers Japanese denims and monogrammed cottons with pop watercolour hues. At twilight, it casts its bluish light on short suits and indigo pyjamas,” reads the inspiration.

The collection finds 21 Savage getting his model on, on an unnamed beach with the ocean in the background. He’s rocking an all-white outfit with tie-dye blotches and a matching crossbody to hold a water bottle. Perhaps more important than the collection is that it was developed in an eco-friendly way– a mission that LV hopes to use with all its clothing by 2025.

“The colour palette was specifically conceived without chlorine or metals,” explains the press release. “The cottons used are certified by the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) or the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the wool of some of the designs by the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), while other fabrics have been recycled, including the nylon of windbreakers.

The relaxed collection is rounded out with board shorts, windbreakers, and accessories like harnesses, plastic link chains, and side bags.

You can get a better look at the collection –which drops March 19– below.