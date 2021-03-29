J. Cole & PUMA Hoops Are Bringing The First Designed RS-DREAMER PROTO To Life

Earlier this month, J. Cole and PUMA Hoops re-released the launch colorway of his the Dreamville captain’s signature sneaker, the RS-DREAMER. Now, the silhouette of the kicks that only lived in sketch form is now being brought to life.

Monday (Mar. 29), PUMA Hoops announced that RS-DREAMER PROTO, which was never intended to be released, will now see the light of day. Described as the original prototype, RS-DREAMER PROTO is inspired by J. Cole’s vision and PUMA’s technology, which eventually led to the inception of Cole’s signature basketball sneaker’s first colorways first colorway.

Once a guarded secret, PUMA decided it was time to let the kicks hit the market, and they are right on time for Spring with its vibrant pink, neon, and blue hints perfectly complimenting the more neutral tones.

The RS-DREAMER PROTO launches on Friday, April 2 and in both adults and kids sizes and will cost $125/$90. You can cop your pair at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, and exclusively in-store and online across the Foot Locker family of brands.

You better be vigilant because there is no guarantee PUMA will bring these back once they sell out.

Photo: PUMA / RS-DREAMER PROTO