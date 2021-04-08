DJ Khaled Did Some Major Spring Cleaning To Help Raise Funds for Charity

Four years ago, DJ Khaled partnered with online boutique Poshmark to sell some of his trendiest, “gently worn” gear and donated the proceeds to charity. Beginning April 7, the music mogul is teaming up with the e-marketplace once again, and this time his wife Nicole Tuck is also getting in on the spirit of gift-giving by selling some of her clothes, too. The sale is set to happen in two rounds, and the second cycle of releases will be one week later, on April 14.

Approximately 300 items are currently for sale between the couple, and all the money raised will go towards Khaled’s We The Best Foundation. The foundation “supports non-profit organizations and individuals in underserved communities in efforts that aid them towards becoming the best version of themselves by making their dreams come true.”

Posh Love meets Fan Luv! I’m partnering with @Poshmarkapp , alongside my queen Nicole, to bring you a Poshmark closet featuring my personal collection. All of our proceeds will give back to the We The Best Foundation. Lets go poshing! Shop now: https://t.co/aS1EYfLWVD pic.twitter.com/b2Vu6PIeX4 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 7, 2021

One of the top items available from the Miami DJ includes his black custom-made suit designed by Harlem celebrity stylist Terrell Jones and that he wore for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Khaled also has a colorful Gucci “Angry Tiger” print jacket with matching jogging pants that will run you slightly less than $2,400 when bought together (each item sold separately).

His wife and fellow Posher Nicole Tuck also has some spiffy attire for purchase as well. If you or someone you know is in the market for some red-bottoms in 9.5 US Women’s shoes, then $840 can get you her Christian Louboutin “Follies Spikes Glitter Pumps.” Or for about the same price, you can buy Tuck’s green Fendi midi dress, which has velvet buttons, sports no large designs, tapers off with a ruffled hem.

Last year, the We The Best Foundation delivered on its practice of charitableness by providing personal protective equipment to frontline hospital workers in New York City and Miami. In partnership with housewares manufacturer simplehuman and the nonprofit Direct Relief, Khaled and Tuck worked to distribute 10,000 masks, gloves, and other tools to protect healthcare personnel against infection from the pandemic.

If you would like to see what else is in store, click on the above tweet from DJ Khaled or visit his Poshmark closet here.