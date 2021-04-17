Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince Bought His Own Private Island: “They Said It Was Impossible”

The general consensus has always been that real estate buys are a smart investment, no matter what the market looks like. But what if, instead of a mansion or even a sweeping 254-acre estate, you decided to snag your own island? Well, it would seem that was what Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince did, based on a clip uploaded to his Instagram page a few days ago.

“They told me I was dreaming too big. They told me I was crazy,” he narrated from a jet ski while the camera focused on an island in the distance. “They said it was impossible. I done made the impossible possible. Prince Island No. 1. Loyalty for life.”

Although Prince doesn’t offer much more detail in his brief, cryptic soliloquy, it’s most likely his completed Belizean development, Prince Caye (pronounced “keys,” like the Florida Keys), which the Houston hip-hop mogul reportedly bought seven years ago.

At an alleged two acres in size, Prince Caye is dwarfed by some other recent celebrity real estate buys. But it’s with three high-end villas and proximity to Ambergris Caye and Blackadore Caye; Prince can boast having several Hollywood heavyweights as neighbors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tiger Woods.

In 2017, his son Jas posted his own video captioned “Welcome to Prince Island” and geotagged the clip to San Pedro, a small town in Ambergris Caye, which is considered amongst one of the most expensive places in Central America.

And from J. Prince’s latest post, it appears his son approves the new move as well as the Drink Champs crew. Let’s see if this new property becomes the post-pandemic hotspot for the music exec and his high society friends.