Clemson Tigers Star QB Trevor Lawrence Signs With adidas Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now officially a member of Team Adidas, a move he announced Wednesday, one day ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Lawrence has tweeted his affinity for the “3 Stripes” as far back as five years ago, and he is expected to be his class’ top pick, so this brings a lot of visibility to the brand, particularly when considering Nike (the Clemson Tigers’ sponsor) has had over 21% market share in the U.S. since 2017 while Adidas slightly holds more than one-fourth of that amount.

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and I’m excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career,” Trevor Lawrence said in a press release on Wednesday. “Adidas’ brand attitude of ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership.” He joins other top-flight QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers as Adidas endorsers, as well as NBA All-Star Damian Lillard and MLB’s 2020 Silver Slugger Award winner Fernando “El Niño” Tatís, Jr.

Adidas tweeted similarly of the college standout and has already set up its webpage for him, listing Lawrence’s accomplishments and letting it be known that he has some major expectations ahead of him. “5-star honors, 34-win college career, a national championship, first-round draft pick—there’s no telling what he’ll do next, and that’s just the way we like it,” the company writes. “Welcome to the adidas family, Trevor Lawrence. Let’s keep redefining what is possible.”

Pundits have questioned how Lawrence’s very likely pickup by the Jacksonville Jaguars would affect his attractiveness to sponsors, but this latest deal shows the bloom is still on the rose for him. Lawrence picked up his first major endorsement contract six days ago when he signed with Gatorade, and it looks like he is also getting into the cryptocurrency game too.

Lawrence recently became the newest face of Blockfolio, a site that lets users buy, sell and track various cryptocurrencies, including the notable ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. While the terms of the arrangement were not revealed, Lawrence was paid his “signing bonus” in crypto on Friday, and its value had reportedly increased by Sunday.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the twenty-nine-year-old billionaire CEO of Blockfolio, told the New York Times, “We’re really trying to get our name out a lot… Trevor was excited about crypto. That’s what drew us to him.”