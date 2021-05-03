Check Out How Chrome Hearts Pimped Out Drake’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Luxury jewelry outfit Chrome Hearts showed off its collab with Drake on May Day and tricked out his Rolls-Royce Cullinan to celebrate the partnership. A “one-of-one” masterpiece, the vehicle took two years to complete and is on display through May 15 at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami.

The hood of the Chrome Hearts x Rolls-Royce sports a Cemetery Cross ornament instead of the standard Spirit of Ecstasy, and it sits on impressive Maltese cross “F*ck You” wheels. The inside of the SUV is no less majestic with fleur-de-lis motifs and silver Chrome Hearts regalia visible throughout. The upholstery is similarly adorned with Maltese crosses and diamond quilting. From the fuzzy dice hanging from the rear view mirror which uses CH silver for pips to “DRAKE” embroidered on the sun visor and the car’s custom key with a CH chain/pouch, only “The 6 God” could command a ride of this stature.

Chrome Hearts co-owner Laurie Lynn Stark explained to GQ why this particular project took 24 months to finish. The technical side is extremely complicated. You have to be up to standards and all that was difficult to pull off.” If the cosmetic upgrades to the Cullinan meant form came at the expense of function, then they had to be redone. Furthermore, the car’s striking appearance made it difficult for Drake to flex in advance of his line’s release. “He hasn’t been able to drive the car for over a year because the minute it’s on the road it’s photographed,” she told the mag.

Drake took great care and time with the rollout of his CH team-up. “He wanted things to be heirlooms and have them be coveted,” she said. “He was very specific about having things that have longevity. Like, in 10 years, if someone says, ‘Oh, remember they did that Drake project? What were those few pieces that were made? How do you have one?’”

The “LOVER BOY X CHROME HEARTS” line is exclusively available at the Miami location, and check out photos of Drizzy’s plush ride below.