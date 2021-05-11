“Space Jump” Is The Interactive Tool That Asks If LeBron Has More Hops Than Michael Jordan… On the Moon

LeBron James is closing in on his 18th NBA season. Still, he remains questionable when he will return this season for a run at a potential fifth championship that, even if the Lakers achieve this postseason, would have the 17x All-Star forward still one ring shy of 6x NBA champ Michael Jordan. But while sports bars and barbershops continue to debate who is basketball’s true G.O.A.T., one gambling website has decided to pit the stars of the Space Jam movie franchise against each other in Space Jump, an interactive webpage that wonders if King James could ever outleap “His Airness” among the cosmos instead.

OnlineGambling.com sourced data from a table called “The High Jump,” available on Cosmos: The Infographic Book of Space, to theoretically determine how high James and Jordan would sky on different celestial bodies like the moon, Ganymede (the largest of Jupiter’s moons as well as in all our solar system), or Ceres (the inner solar system’s lone dwarf planet but also the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter). And according to various eyewitness reports from the 1984 Olympic trials, MJ’s vertical was placed somewhere between 46 and 48 inches, 1.7x higher than the vertical jump for today’s average NBA, and still two to four inches more than King James.

Middle school math teachers and astronomy geeks are sure to get a thrill from the page, although its real aim is to drive visitors to OnlineGambling.com, a site that has been in operation for a quarter of a century and provides bettors with “up-to-date news and sports betting coverage for major events, and expert recommendations on trusted betting sites with our sportsbook reviews.” The site states that it is free to use and that its advice is without slant; however, a small payment is made whenever users click from the site through to one of its partners.

Play around for a minute to see how high King James and MJ will soar with Space Jump. “Be careful though,” the site forewarns, “what goes up, does not always come down.”