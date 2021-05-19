Matt Barnes Invites Kwame Brown To Be On ‘All The Smoke’ Podcast & A Boxing Match

The Kwame Brown versus every single person he feels “hated” on him saga continues.

After briefly addressing Kwame Brown on ESPN’s The Jump, Matt Barnes decided to take some time to speak to the disgruntled retired hooper.

In a video response, Barnes made it clear he is over Brown talking and is ready to settle this “feud” once and for all and, if need be, throw hands. Barnes admits that he’s been trying to ignore the former no.1 draft pick that has been labeled a bust and, in the words of Stephen A. Smith, a “bonafide scrub,” but finally gave in and decided to give him the attention he wanted.

“Kwame Brown, brother Brown, you’ve been ranting for about 5 days now,” Barnes said Wednesday in the clip. “Your cry for help, your need for attention worked.”