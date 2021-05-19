Matt Barnes Invites Kwame Brown To Be On ‘All The Smoke’ Podcast & A Boxing Match

The Kwame Brown versus every single person he feels “hated” on him saga continues.
After briefly addressing Kwame Brown on ESPN’s The Jump, Matt Barnes decided to take some time to speak to the disgruntled retired hooper.
In a video response, Barnes made it clear he is over Brown talking and is ready to settle this “feud” once and for all and, if need be, throw hands. Barnes admits that he’s been trying to ignore the former no.1 draft pick that has been labeled a bust and, in the words of Stephen A. Smith, a “bonafide scrub,” but finally gave in and decided to give him the attention he wanted.
“You got a story to tell, obviously. You’re hurt. Like I said, you can play it off with humor, but you’re hurt, and I get it. But, come on the show.”
“Talk that s***, tell your story face-to-face.”
That’s not all. Barnes is down to shoot the fair one as well, adding, “If me and you gotta box before, during, or after and shake hands to get this s*** done, you know I’m always with the s***.”
Of course, Brown wasted no time in responding to Barnes and rejected his invite, saying he will never be on the show and doesn’t want to fight TMZ reports.
“Everybody already seen you ain’t want no smoke, and now you ready to go to the screen and be a crash dummy, ‘S***, if you want we can box and we can do this.’ Anything to save that little bitch ass show. N****, shut yo’ bitch ass up.”
“I’ma let your show fizzle out because I’m not gon’ help you get no rating, punk-ass n***a.”
If you search Brown’s name on Twitter, you can find plenty of videos featuring him hilariously taking shots at Barnes, Jackson, Gilbert Arenas, Stephen A. Smith, and even Jemele Hill.
This back and forth has been insanely entertaining.
Photo: Sacramento Bee / Getty