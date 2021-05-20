Ford Unveils The Powerful All-Electric F-150 Lightning Truck That Won’t Break The Bank

American muscle doesn’t have to come at the cost of a gas guzzler.

And thanks to Ford, the F-150 is being brought into the 21st century so that you don’t feel as guilty the next time you purchase a truck. Dubbed the F-150 Lightning, the all-electric vehicle has finally been unveiled.

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation.”

Ford proves that just because it’s an all-electric vehicle doesn’t mean it has to break the bank– the base model starts at $39,974. The base has a comfortable range of 230 miles, while the next tier version starts in the mid-$50,000s and can go about 300 miles before conking out.

And the deal gets even sweeter when you remember that all-electric vehicles qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Lightning doesn’t take any qualms when it comes to power thanks to two electric motors — one in front and one in the back — which equates to 563 horsepower allowing it to go from 0-60 in less than five seconds.

The new truck also has the presidential seal of approval, literally. Days ago, President Biden was spotted driving the truck before it was officially unveiled with a Secret Service agent riding shotgun after touring their electric vehicle center in Dearborn, Michigan.

“This sucker’s quick,” Biden said to the press while rocking his signature aviator sunglasses after speeding down the driving course.

The Ford F-150 Lightning starts rolling off the assembly lines in 2022, but you can reserve yours with a $100 deposit now. Until then, get a better look at the truck in the gallery below.