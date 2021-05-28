Jay-Z To Speak To Wall Street Executives At Annual Investors Conference

Jay-Z has yet another business move on the horizon.

The Brooklyn-born rapper will address the crowd at the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual investors conference come next month.

Robin Hood’s mission is a cause that makes sense for Hov to support as the foundation aims to make sure those in creative careers-including athletes, journalists, actors, and chefs– can participate in the careers they love without being poverty-stricken.

He’s always been a champion of New York, but now he’s taking that passion to another level.

“We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference,” John Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital and Robin Hood board chair, told CNBC. “He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty.

Jay-Z’s business acumen now rivals his rap bars, but just in the past few months, he’s made a few moves to improve upon his billionaire status. Back in March, he sold an 80% stake of his music streaming platform TIDAL for $350 million in a deal that saw him join Square’s board of directors. He’s also getting in on the marijuana business as it becomes legal around the country with the introduction of his own imprint named Monogram.

While this may be Jay’s first time speaking at the conference, it’s been around since 2013 and has raised $20 million to fight poverty since. The virtual conference for Robin Hood is scheduled to take place on June 16.