Nike Reveals The “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Collection & Unveils The LeBron 19

While we can’t wait for Space Jam: A New Legacy to drop on July 16, we finally get a look at the merch to match.

The original Space Jam that was released in 1996 proved just how important Nike’s accompanying offerings were, like the infamous Toon Squad jersey and Michael Jordan’s legendary Space Jam Jordan 11s. The Swoosh is making sure to restore that feeling with the movie’s second installment with Converse’s assist.

“The biggest moment in the movie for our characters is the final game,” says producer Maverick Carter. “It culminates into this epic showdown with real consequences for everyone playing. The game matters. So when a kid sees the characters wearing Nike gear, their imagination makes the connection that Nike gives you the tools to uncover the best version of yourself.”

The collection includes Air Force 1s, LeBron 18s, Converse Pro Leather, varsity jackets, hoodies, shorts, and backpack, Tune Squad, and the Goon Squad uniforms that are, of course, made of Dri-FIT. The LeBrons are the standout with several colorways that pay homage to the storied franchise’s biggest faceoffs, like Bugs vs. Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester, and Road Runner vs. Wile. E. Coyote.

While the 18s take center stage in the merch, the LeBron 19s are prominently featured in the film and were actually inspired by the magical production.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

To coincide with the movie’s release, The Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse releases in July on nike.com, SNKRS, and at select retailers.

Get a better look at the entire collection below: