Dak Prescott Dumps adidas for Jordan To Becomes Brand’s Highest-Paid NFL Player

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer with Adidas and is now under the Jordan Brand through at least 2026, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and The Athletic. Reports are that his deal with the Jordan Brand will make him the sneaker line’s only QB, its only Dallas Cowboys player, and the highest-paid NFL player in its lineup.

This news comes three months after the 27-year-old’s new lucrative four-year, $160-million contract with the Cowboys. However, there have been photos of Prescott wearing Jordans as early as May 24 on his IG.

Peter Miller, the founder of JABEZ Marketing Group and Prescott’s marketing agent, brokered the Jordan deal. Prescott became a pitchman for Anheuser-Busch earlier this year and added to the exhaustive list of brands he already sponsors, which includes names like Beats by Dre and Pepsi. The Dallas QB’s move, though, makes him the highest-profile NFL player signed by the Jordan Brand this year; wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Kyle Pitts were two also brought into the fold in a bold effort to increase the line’s visibility among gridiron fans.

Prescott joined adidas when he came to the NFL in 2016, and he earned Rookie of Year honors as well as enjoyed the first of his two Pro Bowl Appearances in that season. However, his departure for the Jordan Brand bodes to be a win for the company given its “limited presence in the NFL compared to Adidas, Under Armour, and Nike,” as noted by Daniel Kaplan.