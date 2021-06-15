ASAP Rocky Says Donald Trump’s Meddling in His Sweden Assault Case “Made It A Little Worse”

During his tenure, former President Donald Trump involved himself with a number of celebs and their incarceration issues, such as Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and LiAngelo Ball. But there was one person who wished “45” had stayed out of his business and left well enough alone. In fact, this certain individual believes Trump’s meddling “made [the situation] a little worse.”

In The Architects’ documentary Stockholm Syndrome, which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, viewers saw ASAP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) get tossed into a Swedish jail in 2019 over an assault charge. Trump intervened and tried to negotiate on behalf of Pretty Flacko. But Swedish officials reportedly told Trump that Rocky was “kind of f*cked there” and even suggested Trump could play the racism card to win the Black vote.

“Many, many members of the African American community have called me — friends of mine — and said, ‘Could you help?’” Trump said in the film at the time. It turned out that Kanye West and now ex-wife Kim Kardashian were the ones who got in Trump’s ear about Flacko. “So I personally don’t know ASAP Rocky,” Trump continued, “but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country… I have been called by so many people asking me to help ASAP Rocky.”

Rocky admitted he was not keen on 45’s involvement and “scared that Trump was going to fuck it up.” He even smiled about the matter at one point and said, “Aw shit, look like I might do a bid.”

However, after a month behind bars, Flacko was found guilty but told he would not face any more jail time and had the case closed. “A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” Trump infamously tweeted thereafter. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Upon further reflection, though, Rocky believes Trump’s interference was really about theatrics and that 45’s administration was angling for a co-sign. “It was a chess move, and they tried to strong-arm a lot,” he said toward the end of the flick. “In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man, especially if he helped me. That’s the narrative they pushin’: That he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.“